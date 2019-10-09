Family of Gainsborough machete attack victim pay tribute to 'devoted dad'

The family of a much-loved dad of three who died after a machete attack have paid tribute to him.

Jordan O'Brien, 25, received a serious leg injury as a result of a machete attack on Scampton Way in Gainsborough on March 27.

He did not survive his injuries and died on April 1.

In a statement, his family said: “Jordan was a much-loved son and was one of eight children. He was a devoted dad to his three children and cherished his Fiancée Darcie Mae. He had such a happy family life ahead of him. He did everything for his family.

“He was the life and soul of any party or family gathering he attended. Jordan loved dancing and loved to show off his moves. His continuous banter kept everyone smiling. He would light up a room.

“Jordan had a beautiful and kind heart. If anyone was ever down or needed anything he was the first person there for you.

“He enjoyed gardening and spending time with his family, whether it was with his partner and boys, or his mum and siblings.

“The loss of Jordan has left us all absolutely heart-broken. He has been taken from us in the cruellest of ways, something we will all struggle to come to terms with every day.

“We as a family witnessed the devastation of that night and some family members have sought professional support to help them come to terms with it. There are no words to describe it."

Kieran Walker, 23, of Larch Avenue, Auckley, Doncaster, was last week found guilty of Jordan's murder.

He has been remanded in custody and will be sentenced on November 8.