Family of 17-year-old killed in Lincolnshire crash pay tribute to him

The family of a 17-year-old who died along with two other teenagers in a crash in Lincolnshire have paid tribute to him.

Aiden Sawyer, 17, from Lincoln, died in the crash at Welton Cliff on March 25, alongside another 17-year-old and a 14-year-old.

Third teenager dies after crash in Lincolnshire which injured three others

In a statement, Aiden's family said: “Aiden was growing up to be such a polite, loving, funny young man and touched the heart of so many people.

“Even at the end of Aiden’s life he still managed to think of others and has saved four peoples lives by donating his organs.

“As parents we couldn't have been prouder of Aiden, he was just about to get his Construction Skills Certification Scheme card and an apprenticeship in bricklaying sorted out. Everything was just starting to fall into place for him.”