Extra police patrols to tackle knife crime in Nottinghamshire

Operation Sceptre activity has been ongoing in and around Sutton this week and will continue over the weekend.

Throughout the week officers have been conducting extra patrols in and around the Carsic estate and surrounding area and conducted a road check operation on the estate on Thursday, September 19.

This led to the arrest of a man who was wanted for burglary and a vehicle being seized as it was in a dangerous condition.

In addition to looking to reduce knife crime in the area, officers have been taking the opportunity to engage with residents and to learn more about the root causes of knife crime and violence within this community.

PC Jamie Hinks and Inspector Craig Hall conducted a walk about on the estate on with residents on Wednesday and Inspector Hall attended the Tenants and Residents meeting on Thursday evening.

Inspector Hall said: “Knife crime continues to be a real concern for our communities and we are determined to work hard to reduce these risks in Ashfield.

"Engaging our community is essential to ensuring that the service we provide meets their needs and I am really confident we are all pulling in the same direction to keep Ashfield as safe as possible.”

