Drug dealer found guilty of murder of Gainsborough man

A drug dealer has been found guilty of the brutal murder of a Gainsborough man over a £2,000 debt.

Kieran Walker used a machete to attack Jordan O’Brien with such savagery that he almost completely hacked off his victim’s left leg and damaged the other leg so badly that it had to be amputated.

Jordan, 25, never recovered a died later in hospital.

The attack was the culmination of attempts by Walker to enforce a drug debt. A stash of £2,000 worth of amphetamine which had been left with Jordan for safekeeping disappeared and as a result Walker pursued him for the debt.

Walker claimed to the jury that he was only the driver of the car which transported the killer to the scene of the fatal attack on Scampton Way.

He told the jury that he was not prepared to name the killer for fear of reprisals but at one point in his evidence confessed to carrying out the attack himself.

The jury at Lincoln Crown Court deliberated for almost five hours before returning a guilty verdict.

Walker, 25, of Larch Avenue, Auckley, Doncaster, was remanded in custody to await sentence on a later date.

Judge John Pini QC told Walker "I am going to fix a date for sentence of this case probably in early November.

"The law mandates a life sentence. I have to set a minimum term you must serve. I will hear submissions as to what that might me. Parliament has mandated the starting point of 25 years and it goes up or down from there."