Designer sunglasses worth £7,000 stolen from Gainsborough opticians

Police are investigating after around £7,000 of designer sun glasses were stolen from a Gainsborough opticians.

The break-in at Walters Opticians in Market Place happened at about 2am yesterday morning (Morning, January 7).

No arrests have been made.

A spokesperson for Lincolnshire Police said: "Investigations are on-going and we are keen to hear from anyone in the area who may have witnessed anything suspicious. Anyone with any information should call 101 quoting incident number 31 of January 7."

