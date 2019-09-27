Defendant accused of Gainsborough man's murder tells jury he played no part in fatal attack

A self-confessed drug dealer accused of murder has told a jury that he played no part in the fatal attack on Gainsborough man Jordan O'Brien.

Kieran Walker, who went into the witness box for the first time this afternoon, told the jury at Lincoln Crown Court that he drove the killer to the scene but had no idea that the man was armed with a machete.

Lincoln Crown Court

READ MORE: Severe force used to inflict injuries on Gainsborough man, murder trial hears

Walker said he drove to Gainsborough with the other man looking for people who owed him money for drugs and saw Jordan O’Brien when they entered Scampton Way in the town.

"There was another lad with me. Two is better than one in terms of intimidation."

He was asked by his barrister Nicholas Johnson QC: "Are you prepared to identify for us the person who was with you?"

Walker replied: "I can't. No. In the drugs game there is always repercussions. If they can't find me then they will get to my family.

"I don't know much about him. I just know he's not like an idiot."

Walker added: “I wasn’t expecting to see a machete. He just smiled. It quite alarmed me. He didn’t say anything at any stage to suggest he might use it.”

READ MORE: Cycle race disrupts bus services in Retford, Worksop and Gainsborough

Walker said that when they stopped the other man whipped out a balaclava and got out with the machete.

“He jumped out and pursued Jordan. Jordan was running back to the house. I think he’s fallen over and the man has just hit him. I didn’t want anything like this to happen. I felt shocked.”

Walker said that afterwards he panicked and drove back to Doncaster taking the man with him.

The following day, he said, he was overwhelmed by what he read on social media about the incident and did not know what to do.

He later handed himself but admitted he then lied to police in interviews telling them he was not present when the attack was carried out.

“What I said to the police was a load of rubbish. I told them all lies and got deeper into the lies as time went on and I didn’t know what to do."

Walker is alleged to have carried out the fatal machete attack as part of an ongoing feud over a drugs debt.

Walker, 23, of Larch Avenue, Auckley, Doncaster, denies the murder of Jordan O’Brien.

The trial continues.