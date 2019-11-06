Crown court for North Notts man on burglary and fraud charges

A North Notts man has been charged with burglary, fraud and stealing a car, a court heard.

Robert Brammer, 49, of Suffolk Grove, Bircotes, was charged with burglary, fraud by false representation, and theft and failing to provide a sample for a Class A drugs test.

It is alleged the first three offences took place on October 28, while the drug test is said to have happened on November 5.

Because of the seriousness of the charges, the case must be heard at the crown court.

Mr Brammer was remanded in custody, on the grounds he will commit further offences, until his appearance at Nottingham Crown Court, on December 4.

