CCTV images released by police investigating use of fake £50 notes in Gainsborough

Police investigating the use of fake £50 notes in Gainsborough have released images of four men they would like to speak to.

Officers received a report that a group of men used fake £50 notes at the Tesco petrol station in Gainsborough at around 4.55pm on October 25.

Police would like to speak to the four men pictured in connection with the incident

They would now like to speak to the four men pictured in connection with the offence.

The men are described as: One man is of large build. He was wearing grey shorts, a black hoodie, black cap and glasses. He had a beard as was aged between 25 and 35.

A second man had a blue gilet, dark trousers on and had short dark hair.

The third man was aged between 23 and 35 and had light brown hair, longer on top and shorter on the sides. He was wearing a dark top and shorts and was clean shaven.

The fourth man was aged between 25 and 35. He had short dark hair and was wearing dark clothing. He may have had a goatee.

Anyone with any information is asked to call police on 101 or email force.control@lincs.pnn.police.uk, quoting incident number 331 of November 26.

Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.