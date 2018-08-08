CCTV images released after disabled toilet is damaged in Gainsborough

Police investigating damage to a disabled toilet in Gainsborough have released CCTV images of two men they would like to speak to.

The incident occurred on July 13 when the door at the disabled toilet in Richmond Park was removed from its hinges.

Police would like to speak to the men pictured in connection with the incident

Officers now want to speak to the two men pictured in connection with the offence.

Anyone who recognises them, or has any information, is asked to contact police, quoting incident number 383 of 07/08/2018, by calling 101 or emailing force.control@lincs.pnn.police.uk.

Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.