Attempted robbery at Gainsborough petrol station leaves worker injured

A worker at a Gainsborough petrol station was injured after an attempted robbery.

Police were called to the Murco garage on Bridge Road at around 5.15am on Sunday.

A Lincolnshire Police spokesperson said: "The assistant said that there had been an attempted robbery.

"He has been treated for a minor injury.

"A juvenile aged 16 was later arrested.

"Our scenes of crime officers will be examining the scene.

"There is no more information at the moment but if anyone saw anything suspicious please contact 101, quoting incident 70 of November 10."