ATM stolen from Co-op in Scotter

An ATM has been stolen from a Co-op in Scotter.

Police were called at 2.34am today, April 8, to the Co-operative Foodstore on High Street, Scotter where an ATM was stolen.

It is believed a silver Ford Transit van and a telehandler were used, and this caused significant damage to the premises.

The digger was left behind at the scene and the van, including the ATM, was found abandoned just over an hour later in Burringham.

No one has been arrested.

A police spokesman said: "Anyone who saw the incident, the vehicles or who has information or dashcam footage, should call 101 quoting Incident 26 of today."