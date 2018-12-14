Arrest made into Gainsborough ‘gun shot’ which injured two people

A 24 year old man has been arrested following reports of a gun shot altercation in Gainsborough which saw two men injured.

Police attended a property in High Street at about 11.20pm on Monday, December 10, after receiving reports of a gun shot.

READ MORE: Police investigating gun shot incident in Gainsborough in which two men were injured



Two men were taken to hospital, who were not seriously injured and have been since discharged.

Anyone with any information should call 101, quoting incident number 482 of December 10, or contact Lincolnshire Police using Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.