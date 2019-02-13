Armed police called to Gainsborough street after reports of man with a weapon

Armed police were called to Gainsborough last night after reports of a man in possession of a weapon.

Lincolnshire Police were called to the Trinity Street area, with the junction of Southolme, after reports of a man with a weapon.

People reported seeing several police cars and armed police officers in the area.

A spokesman for Lincolnshire Police said: “This related to a report of a man being in possession of a weapon. All reports are taken seriously but in this case no weapon was found and no arrests were made."