Police are asking for the public's help to identify a man after an incident in Gainsborough.

At just before 2pm on April 12, a man entered McColl’s Newsagents on Spittal Terrace.

The man police would like to speak to.

He then used a stolen bank card and bought goods to the value of £60.

A police spokesman said: "If you have information, contact us on 101 quoting Incident 380 of April 12."