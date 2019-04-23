A man died after three car crash in Scotter

Lincolnshire Police are appealing for information following a three vehicle crash on the A159 at Scotter.

Police were called to the collision at around 1.50pm on Saturday, April 20.

A159 at Scotter

It involved a white Citroen Berlingo, a black Ford Kuga and a grey Vauxhall Insignia.

The driver of the Berlingo, a man in his 40s, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The passenger in the Berlingo, a male teenager, was taken to hospital in Scunthorpe with injuries not thought to be life-threatening.

The driver of the Insignia suffered injuries which were also not thought to be life-threatening, and was taken to hospital in Hull.

The road was closed for several hours following the collision. It was re-opened fully around 7.30pm last night.

Anyone who witnessed the crash, or has dashcam footage, should call 101 quoting Incident 195 of April 20.