£1,000 reward offered for information leading to arrest and charge of wanted man with Gainsborough links

A £1,000 reward is being offered for information leading to the arrest and charge of a wanted man with links to Gainsborough.

Bailey Brown, 21, is wanted for questioning about damage to seven vehicles in the early hours of Friday May 18, 2018 on Church Street, Gainsborough.

Bailey Brown

Crimetoppers is now offering a reward of up to £1,000 for information that leads to his arrest and charge.

There is also a warrant for Bailey’s arrest for failing to appear at Lincoln Magistrates Court on September 28 2017 for a separate incident.

All information given to Crimestoppers charity by phone or via the online form is 100 per cent anonymous.

Lydia Patsalides, East Midlands Regional Manager for Crimestoppers charity, said: “The community can play a huge role in maintaining safety on our streets by helping us to bring people to justice.

“Every piece of information that we receive could be vital no matter how apparently small. I appeal to anyone who has information to call us on 0800 555 111 or use our anonymous online form at Crimestoppers-uk.org. You will stay 100% anonymous. The only one who will know that you have contacted us is you.”