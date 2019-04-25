£1,000 reward for information about man wanted for criminal damage in Gainsborough

A £1,000 reward is being offered by Crimestoppers for information that leads to the arrest or charge of a wanted man who has links to Gainsborough.

Bailey Brown, 21, is wanted in connection with criminal damage of seven vehicles in the early hours of Friday, May 18, 2018 on Church Street in Gainsborough.

Bailey Brown

Crimestoppers issued an appeal in April 2019 for information on the whereabouts of Brown.

A police spokesman said: "Information passed directly to the police will not qualify for the reward. The reward will only qualify if information is passed to Crimestoppers directly by calling 0800 555 111 or via the non-traceable anonymous online form."