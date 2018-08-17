Craig is the new man at the helm of Trinity Arts Centre

Craig Sanders has been appointed the new manager at Trinity Arts Centre in Gainsborough.

Craig will be responsible for the theatre’s operations and artistic programming whilst developing new programmes for talent development and community engagement.

Craig is an award-winning theatre director with credits at theatres across the UK including the Lichfield Garrick, HOME and Buxton Opera House.

He also has a wealth of experience in operations and arts engagement which will be invaluable to the development of Trinity Arts Centre and the wider arts scene across the district.

Among his key tasks in Gainsborough will be developing a high quality artistic programme, improving the customer experience and begin to develop new programmes for talent development and learning opportunities for schools, young people and the wider community.

Craig said: “I am honoured to join Trinity Arts Centre to help lead the team during this exciting period of development helping to secure a bright, creative and sustainable future for the theatre and the community it serves.

“As well as programming quality theatre, music and film, I’m also looking forward to building up our own in-house Young Company and creating unique performance opportunities for everyone.

“I’m also keen to help nurture new work and provide a space for theatre makers to make great theatre, whilst also developing the theatre’s core operations and customer experience.”

Craig will help steer the venue into a new era as the theatre embarks on a transition period which will include a re-brand of the venue, investment in the interior design of the venue’s various spaces and more.

Coun Jessie Milne, of West Lindsey Council, who is a keen supporter of the centre, welcomed the news.

She said: “The Trinity Arts Centre is a real asset to the people of Gainsborough and surrounding area and I am delighted to see Craig Sanders has been appointed.

“He brings new, fresh ideas of how to maximise the potential of the centre, working with the community and I wish him and the team every success.

“West Lindsey Council has invested a lot into the Trinity Arts Centre, over the last 18 months, including a new roof, new cinema screens, new seats and much more.

“The Grade-II listed building brings a lot of joy to the people of the district and beyond and I look forward to seeing what Craig and the team can do to enhance the customer experience of our marvellous arts centre.”

