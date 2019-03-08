COURT RESULTS: Worksop and Retford

The following people from the Worksop and Retford areas have recently appeared before the courts.

Alcohol

Here are the latest cases from Mansfield Magistrates Court.

George Gotu, 21, of Hereford Close, Worksop: driving under the influence of alcohol, namely 69 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath and driving without insurance. Fined £253, £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs and disqualified from driving for 18 months.

Grzegorz Czepczor, 51, of Radford Street, Blyth: driving under the influence of alcohol, namely 109 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath. Community order made, carry out 80 hours of unpaid work, pay £85 victim surcharge, £85 costs and disqualified from driving for 26 months.

Krzystof Pluskota, 39, of Westway, Worksop: refused to provide a specimen of breath of analysis. Fined £120, £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs and disqualified from driving for 12 months.

Jonathan Roe, 22, of Dukeries Crescent, Worksop: driving under the influence of alcohol, namely 46 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath and wilfully obstructed a police constable in the execution of his duty. Fined a total of £260, £30 victim surcharge, £310 costs and disqualified from driving for 12 months.

Theft

Grant John, 36, of Saxon Way, Harworth: stole alcohol worth £5.72 belonging to Asda and drunk and disorderly behaviour. Discharged conditionally for 12 months and ordered to pay a £20 victim surcharge.

Shane Craggs, 36, of Hardwick Road West, Worksop: stole children’s toys and clothes to the value of £154 belonging to Asda. Committed to prison for 12 weeks, suspended for 12 months, must pay a £115 victim surcharge and £85 costs.

Jacob Fores, 20, of Sherwood Road, Worksop: stole a leg of lamb to an unknown value belonging to Farmfoods, stole clothing to the value of £50 belonging to Boyes and stole baby products to the value of £15. Community order made, carry out 40 hours of unpaid work, pay a total of £65 compensation, £85 victim surcharge and £85 costs.

Claire Seaman, 35,of Brecks Road, Retford: stole DVDs to the value of £85, stole two X-box controllers to a combined value of £53 and a Polaroid sound bar to the value of £45, all belonging to Asda. Discharged conditionally for 12 months and must pay a total of £183 compensation.

Lee Richardson, 42, of Potter Street, Worksop: stole a razor, razor refills, two make up brush sets and two facial hair trimmers to the value of £99 belonging to Asda. Community order made, must carry out 80 hours of unpaid work and pay £88 compensation.

Nigel Bradford, 26, of Cheapside, Worksop: stole a bluetooth speaker to the value of £40 and a wireless door intercom to the value of £20, both belonging to Cash Convertors, and Bold washing powder to the value of £9.99 belonging to Home Bargains. Discharged conditionally for 12 months and ordered to pay a total of £29.99 compensation.

Stuart Nicholson, 29, of Chichester Walk, Worksop: stole a motor vehicle of an unknown value. Committed to prison for 22 weeks, suspended for 12 months, must carry out 60 hours of unpaid work, pay £251.50 compensation, a £115 victim surcharge and £100 costs.

Motoring

Helena Lee, 22, of Heritage Drive, Clowne: driving without due care and attention. Fined £300, plus a £30 victim surcharge and £620 costs. Licence endorsed with six penalty points.

Kelly Hallam, 33, of Forest Road, Clipstone: driving in excess of the 30mph speed limit. Fined £80, £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs and licence endorsed with four penalty points.

Drugs

Jordan Shaw, 22, of no fixed abode: possession of a quantity of synthetic cannabinoid. Discharged conditionally for 12 months and ordered to pay a £20 victim surcharge. Drugs forfeited and destroyed.

Violence

Dean Lane, 39, of Holmes Road, Retford: assaulted a woman. Community order made, placed under a curfew for four weeks from 8pm to 5am, restraining order made. Must also pay £85 victim surcharge and £85 costs.

Sergiy Shmykov, 48, of Watson Road, Worksop: assaulted a woman by beating her. Committed to prison for 14 weeks, restraining order made and must pay £115 victim surcharge.

Breach

Leighton Sipson, 42, of Ollerton Road, Ordsall: failed to comply with requirements of a community order. Fined £50 and must also pay £250 costs.