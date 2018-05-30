Councillors get behind scenes look at new Worksop factory that employs oover 300 people

Councillors and senior officers from Bassetlaw District and Nottinghamshire County Councils were treated to a behind the scenes tour of a new and state of the art factory in Worksop.

Cerealto UK now employs more than 300 people at its factory on Claylands Avenue where it produces gluten free snacks, cereal bars and biscuits.

The Chair of Nottinghamshire County Council Councillor Sue Saddington visited the Worksop base of Cerealto, which is a global private label food manufacturer that supplies products to large retailers, distributors and branded food companies.'The tour has been arranged as a thankyou for the help and support given to Cerealto by Nottinghamshire County Council, Bassetlaw District Council, Invest in Nottingham, and the Local Enterprise Partnership to help it identify a suitable UK base two years ago. Pictured is Cllr Sue Saddington.

Along with central Government, both Councils have supported Cerealto in establishing their latest production facility that began trials in 2016.

Michael Harfleet, chairman of Cerealto UK said: “We were honoured to give our guests a guided tour of our factory, which produces cereal-based products for many well-known companies and retailers both in the UK and around the world.

“As a company we grow our business through long term partnerships based on trust and reliability with all stakeholders. Local employment and working within the local community is a core value of our business.”

Councillor David Challinor, chairman of Bassetlaw District Council, said: “Bassetlaw Council, along with County and other partners, worked extremely hard to ensure that Cerealto chose Worksop as their latest home in the UK.

The Chair of Nottinghamshire County Council Councillor Sue Saddington visited the Worksop base of Cerealto, which is a global private label food manufacturer that supplies products to large retailers, distributors and branded food companies.'The tour has been arranged as a thankyou for the help and support given to Cerealto by Nottinghamshire County Council, Bassetlaw District Council, Invest in Nottingham, and the Local Enterprise Partnership to help it identify a suitable UK base two years ago.

“It’s fascinating to see up close the dedication and expertise of Cerealto staff and the modern technology that goes into making everyday snacks like biscuits and rice cakes.

“We are delighted to see that in such a short space of time they have already become a major employer in our district making products that will be enjoyed around the world.”

Councillor Sue Saddington, chairman of Nottinghamshire County Council said: “I was delighted to see first-hand the success that Cerealto has enjoyed since opening its factory in Worksop.

“As a county council, working with the company and partners, we helped it to identify a suitable base and offered support in terms of local staff recruitment and it is great to see the progress Cerealto has made and its benefit to the local economy.”