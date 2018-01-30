Council urge residents to spruce up their street as part of Big Spring Clean event

Bassetlaw District Council are encouraging willing volunteers looking to spruce up their neighbourhood to take part in Keep Britain Tidy’s Great British Spring Clean.

The Council is supporting the national event over the weekend of 2nd, 3rd and March 4th.

It is a chance for community-minded individuals and groups to clean up their street, village or public space with an organised litter pick.

But while councillors are encouraging as many people as possible to get involved, people in Bassetlaw can organise an event throughout the whole of March or at any other time of the year.

You can donate as much of your time as you wish, from an hour to a full day or more.

Simply tell the Council where your litter pick will take place and you will be provided with bags, gloves, litter pickers and high-viz vests.

The Council will also collect the litter once it has been picked.

Councillor Julie Leigh, cabinet member for neighbourhoods at Bassetlaw District Council, said: “Over the last few years we have had a fantastic response from residents, groups and schools who have helped to tidy up their communities for the benefit of everyone.

“If you are planning a Spring Clean, we’d love to hear how and where you plan to get involved, so please register via our website.”

To take part, register at www.bassetlaw.gov.uk/springclean before February 22.

Alternatively, you can organise an event at any time of the year with two week’s notice.