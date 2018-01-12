Council to impose development levy to fund infrastructure projects

West Lindsey District Council is to impose a new levy on developments which will be used to provide and improve strategic infrastructure.

The authority has adopted a Community Infrastructure Levy (CIL) for the district, meaning developers of new housing and other types of development specified within the authorities’ charging schedule will be required to pay a levy - based on the amount and size of new buildings.

The new CIL charge will be introduced at the same time at those for North Kesteven District Council and City of Lincoln Council areas, and takes effect for planning permissions granted from January 22 onwards.

Councillor Sheila Bibb, chair of the prosperous communities committee on West Lindsey District Council, said: “The adoption of CIL is a great achievement for the authority, it is a lengthy and detailed process designed to ensure that the levy does not affect growth aspirations of the district while also ensuring new development contributes to infrastructure at both a strategic and local level.”

The council said the adoption and implementation of CIL was seen as good news for residents of the four Central Lincolnshire Authorities - including Lincolnshire County Council - as monies raised would be used to provide and improve strategic infrastructure, initially contributing to the Lincoln Eastern Bypass and new secondary education.

It will also generate funding for local communities that will see growth take place in their area, for them to spend on their own local infrastructure projects.

For further information on CIL, visit www.west-lindsey.gov.uk/my-services/planning-and-building/west-lindsey-community-infrastructure-levy-cil.