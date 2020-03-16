Coronavirus: McDonald's issues important announcement about all its UK restaurants

Fast food chain McDonald’s has issued an important announcement about all its UK and Ireland restaurants in the wake of the coronavirus crisis.

The firm has said that its restaurants will stay open – but that measures are being stepped up to tackle the COVID-19 pandemic.

McDonald's has issued a statement about all its UK restaurants. (Photo: Getty Images)

In a statement, UK CEO Paul Pomroy said: “Given the unprecedented situation regarding COVID-19, I wanted to update you on the steps we are taking to keep our restaurants clean and safe for you and our people.

“We are continuing to follow official guidance from the government and health authorities. The wellbeing of our customers, employees and suppliers is of the greatest importance to us and we will continue to ensure our policies and procedures reflect the best available information from those authorities.

“We remain committed to the highest standards of hygiene and cleanliness and have strengthened our detailed procedures in this area to minimise the spread of COVID-19.

These include:

• Sanitising tables, high chairs, self-order screens, tablets and table service locators more frequently throughout the day;

• Cleaning contact points such as door handles, card readers, taps and hand rails even more regularly with disinfectants;

• Reminding all employees of the importance of thorough and frequent hand-washing.

“Across the UK, communities are facing unprecedented disruption and uncertainty, in particular around the availability of goods and services. We are committed to remaining open for everyone for as long as it is safe to do so.

“Our restaurants and Drive Thrus remain open as usual and we have taken a number of additional steps to ensure that you can continue to enjoy our food and our employees continue to feel safe and looked after at work:

“We are continuing to offer McDelivery where available and we are working closely with our delivery partners to ensure couriers and our restaurant teams minimise the spread of COVID-19 in the procedures they follow, including leaving food deliveries on door steps when requested.

“Thank you for all your support in keeping one another safe.”