Coronavirus: Doncaster Sheffield Airport issues statement on disruption as flights cancelled

Air passengers flying out of Doncaster Sheffield Airport have been told to expect disruption to travel after flights were cancelled due to coronavirus.

Dozens of airlines have cancelled flights due to the worldwide COVID-19 outbreak – and Doncaster Sheffield Airport has been forced to axe flights to Poland after the country closed its borders.

Doncaster Sheffield Airport.

Passengers have been told that the airport is still open but that travellers should check with airlines before setting off to check the status of flights.

A spokesman said: “The situation with COVID-19 is changing constantly, presenting unprecedented times for everyone, not least the aviation industry.

“The airport remains operational and we continue to follow the advice from Public Health England in relation to COVID-19, working hard to ensure that hygiene is of the highest possible standard.

“However, in line with Foreign Office advice, flights have now been affected by cancellations and postponements.

“Passengers due to travel in the coming days are encouraged to contact their airline or tour operator for the latest information.

“Naturally, we share the disappointment of our customers whose travel plans have been disrupted at this time.”

Many countries across Europe have closed their borders in the wake of the crisis with several more across the globe expected to follow suit as the crisis deepens.

Globally, there have been nearly 175,000 reported cases of coronavirus with 6,600 deaths.