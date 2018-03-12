Consultation on ways to tackle rogue landlords

West Lindsey District Council is consulting on new powers to improve housing standards across the district.

Owners of unfit private rented accommodation could find themselves facing new penalties imposed by the council as an alternative to prosecution.

Councils were given the authority within the Housing and Planning Act 2016, to impose civil penalties of up to £30,000 for certain Housing Act offences. These could include financial penalties for failing to comply with an improvement notice or contravention of overcrowding notice which would normally be dealt with by the courts.

This consultation will take place until April 20, and if adopted would apply to only a small number of landlords.

To take part in the consultation visit www.west-lindsey.gov.uk/civilpenalties. Following the consultation, responses will be analysed and passed to committee for a decision to be made.