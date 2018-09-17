Concern grows for a missing 58-year-old Gainsborough man

Concern for a 58-year-old Gainsborough man who has been missing for more than a week is growing.

Tony Milson is described as white, medium build, short dark brown hair with a red face and most of the time wears a distinctive green trilby hat and a barbour-type jacket.

A Lincolnshire Police spokesman said: "We would like to hear from anyone who thinks they know where he is.

"One of his three bikes is missing from where he lives in Gainsborough so he could be cycling or pushing a bike.

"Please make contact with us if you think you know where he is or have seen him since about 12th September."

Any information call 101.