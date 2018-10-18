Community is at the heart of everything Macmillan does

Whenever I pick up the phone to talk to companies and ask them whether they would support Macmillan, one of the first things I explain is how Macmillan works in the local community, writes Jamie Davenport, Macmillan fundraising manager for north and coastal Lincolnshire.

Macmillan is a national charity with national services, like our helpline, website and information.

But its heart is very much local.

It funds local posts and gives out financial grants to local people and fund local projects and services.

When you consider that local people travel to Lincoln every day for cancer treatment, it’s important to consider what Macmillan is doing to support people away from their local town.

Professionals such as physiotherapists, radiographers and more, provide support in the hospital.

Macmillan community teams reach out to the whole of Lincolnshire from the city, including Gainsborough and the surrounding villages.

The Macmillan Welfare Benefits team supports people with money worries around the county, the list goes on.

It’s so important that local businesses and organisation choose to support Macmillan.

Not only do they help to fund vital services for local people, but fundraising can be an integral part of team building and giving back to the community.

Just think, every £28 that’s raised can fund a Macmillan nurse for one hour.

It was brilliant to see local companies land organisations hosting coffee morning recently.

I’m here to support, inspire and generally make staff feel amazing about fundraising to support local people.

If you’re reading this and thinking you’d like to get involved and support Macmillan, then please contact me on 07595 091384 or email jdavenport@macmillan.org.uk