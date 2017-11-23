Coca Cola truck finally arrived in Gainsborough after getting stuck in a field

The famous Coca Cola Truck finally arrived in Gainsborough today (Thursday, November 23) after it got stuck in a field on its way there.

The truck was due to arrive in Marshall’s Yard at 11am this morning however due to delays it didn’t arrive until after 1pm.

To make up for the delay the truck will remain at the centre until 8pm so there is still plenty of time to get down there and take a selfie with the famous vehicle.