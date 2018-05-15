Clumber Park will be transported back to 1917

Clumber Park’s Walled Kitchen Garden will be transported back to 1917 thanks to a promenade theatre performance that will bring to life previously untold stories of the garden’s link to the Women’s Land Army.

On Sunday, May 20, the Walled Kitchen Garden will host a dramatisation of last year’s North Notts Short Story winner ‘Bonnets to Breeches’, a moving tale inspired by members of the Women’s Land Army who lovingly tended to the gardens during World War One.

A total of four performances will take place between 11.45am and 3.45pm and you’ll also have an opportunity to meet the author.

As part of many other events on the day, visitors will be able to have a go at being a Land Girl and ‘dig for victory’ with authentic tools that would have been used back in 1917 and if you do a good job you’ll also be issued with a Women’s Land Army Certificate of Proficiency.

This is a free ticketed event and tickets can be reserved at www.nationaltrust.org.uk/clumber-park/whats-on.