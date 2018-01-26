Clothing chain to open new store in Gainsborough shopping centre

A fashion retailer has announced it is to open a new store in Gainsborough.

FatFace is taking over a vacant unit at the award-winning Marshall’s Yard shopping centre which was previously occupied by Body Shop.

The established British-based clothing chain offers a range of casual styles for men, women and children.

The new store is expected to open at the end of March.

FatFace’s Head of Acquisitions and Estates, Daren Humphrey, said: “FatFace is delighted to be working with Dransfield Properties on this project and we are excited about opening in Marshall’s Yard and bringing the FatFace brand to Gainsborough.”

The store will bring a complementary offer to the centre’s existing high street names which include Seasalt, Next, Laura Ashley and New Look, as well as the independent offerings within Browns and Chic with their White Stuff, Ted Baker, Dubarry and Joules concessions.

Centre Manager Alison Shipperbottom said: “FatFace joining us at Marshall’s Yard has created a huge buzz within the town.

“Some time ago our shoppers told us they’d like to see more fashion on the centre and over the past few years we’ve worked hard to make this happen.

“This recent announcement follows a long line of good news stories with Coe & Co opening their boutique-style store last year bringing yet more brands to the town, the opening of Seasalt, Chic’s expansion into the former Brantano store with shoe retailer Clarks and more brands being added to Browns Department Store offer – including their latest announcement on Ted Baker ladies wear.

“We’re thrilled to have a store on the centre offering more for our male shoppers as well as more choice for children’s wear.”