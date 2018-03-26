Citizens Advice West Lindsey’s Rural Advice Service to expand

Citizens Advice West Lindsey’s Rural Advice Service is expanding.

The service, offering generalist and specialist advice to rural communities throughout West Lindsey, launched almost two years ago with funding from the Big Lottery Fund’s Reaching Communities scheme.

With drop-in sessions on offer at Binbrook, Caistor, Hemswell Cliff, Market Rasen, Saxilby and Welton, Citizens Advice West Lindsey have advised over 470 new clients about approximately 1,070 issues.

The service is now expanding to Scotter, where advice sessions will be offered at the EAU Community Centre every fourth Wednesday of the month from the beginning of April.

Project manager Henrietta Davis said: “The take-up of the service in the last year shows the definite need for advice services in the community.”

The service is free, confidential and open to everyone in the community. Staff are trained to advise on virtually any issue, including welfare benefits, money/credit problems, employment, consumer rights, housing, neighbourhood disputes, education, healthcare, immigration/residency queries, human rights, family and personal issues.

To find out more, visit www.citizensadvice.org.uk/local/west-lindsey or pay a visit to their social media channels.