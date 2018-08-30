Circus back in town despite Wheel Of Death accident

A family circus is all set to return to Gainsborough next month, despite an horrific accident on its Wheel Of Death act.

One of the performers at Planet Circus OMG! fell from the wheel during a show at Scarborough over the August Bank Holiday weekend.

The audience had to be evacuated to allow an ambulance and first-aid crew into the big top, and after being treated, he was rushed to hospital in Hull.

The performer was said to have missed his timings and landed on his head or neck. But he was not found to have any serious injuries and was later released from hospital in good spirits.

A spokeswoman for Planet Circus said: “It is very dangerous what they do on the Wheel Of Death, but this kind of accident is very rare.

“He is back home now, but it’s too early to say whether this act will feature at Gainsborough.”

Nevertheless, the show must go on, and Planet Circus returns to the town for the first time since 2015 for a six-day extravaganza at Aisby Walk from Tuesday, September 11 to Sunday, September 16.

Minus any animals, Planet Circus is fast emerging as one of the leading names in circus entertainment. It features an array of spectacular, award-winning acts in a thrilling two-hour production for all the family.

Producer and director Mark Whitney said: “Our family is one of the oldest and most established circus families in Europe. We all work together as an intimate group to create this show. It has a special family atmosphere that everyone wants to be part of and to enjoy.

“We travel extensively throughout the world, searching for the most exciting, unusual and vibrant acts to bring them to you on your doorstep.”

On five of the six days in Gainsborough, there are two shows each day. In two special offers, all seats are only £5.99 on the Tuesday and Wednesday, while all kids go free on the Sunday if accompanied by a paying adult.