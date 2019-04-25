Churches in West Lindsey open their doors for annual festival

Churches across Gainsborough and the rest of West Lindsey are to open their doors for one of the largest festivals of its kind in Europe.

The West Lindsey Churches Festival, which takes place over the weekends of May 11 and 12 and May 18 and 19, is expected to attract more than 9,000 visitors frrom all over the country.

The grand exterior of All Saints Church in Gainsborough.

Now in its 23rd year, the festival will see 95 churches and chapels in the district inviting people in, free of charge, to sample their rich heritage, artefacts and architecture.

And as an extra treat this year, many will be taking part in the ‘Sconeathon Challenge’, offering visitors scones of all kinds of flavours, from cherry and cheesy herb to fruit and chutney.

The idea behind the challenge is to tempt people to taste as many types of scone as they can over the four days, and to share their photos on social media, using the hashtag #LincsSconeathon.

Festival chairman Paul Howitt-Cowan said: “Ancient recipe books are being dusted down as our members hunt for the more traditional flavours.

St Paul's Church at Morton.

“We are in for a tremendous treat. Many people are also creating new, unique scones specially for the weekend. It’s going to be tastebud heaven!”

Among the scones on offer will be loganberry and lemon-glazed at Reepham, stilton and apricot at Messigham, Ardigg apple at Knaith, basil and sun-dried tomato at Blyton, ginger and honey at Wragby and cranberry and orange at Willingham by Stow. Even gluten-free scones will be available at Scampton and Claxby.

It’s not all about scones, though. The churches festival is also a joyful way to encourage families to discover the ‘mini-museums’ that are on their doorstep. Wonderful buildings but too often forgotten and neglected.

Some of the churches will be serving delicious lunches or home-made cakes, while many will be hosting exhibitions, organ recitals, medieval, renaissance and baroque music.

St Thomas of Canterbury Church, which dates back to 1866.

Paul added: “We want people to look inside these stone buildings and learn about their past in a fun and enjoyable way.

“In the south of the area, there will even be a treasure hunt around six churches in Bardney, Southrey, Stainfield, Apley, Minting and Gautby. Hunters can follow the clues to discover where the Abbot of Bardney has hidden his treasure.”

Fascinating stories can be unearthed at some of the churches. For instance, the murder of a young man at Gautby, the mystery of the Pagan drowning pool at Thoresway and the the famous son of Langton by Wragby who was a key figure in the writing of the Magna Carta.

An added attraction is an exhibition detailing Gainsborough’s First World War memorials, many of which have been lost.

Beautiful windows at St Paul's Church in Morton.

Paul went on: “Whatever the weather, please take the opportunity to learn about our communities’ heritage, view magnificent carvings, memorials and stained glass, chat with local historians, listen to organ music and, of course, taste those scones! You will not be disappointed.”

Full details, complete with an interactive map, can be found at www.churchesfestival.info

CHURCHES in the Gainsborough area that will be open over the two weekends in May include:

ALL SAINTS (Church Street) -- a Georgian-style church with a medieval tower and a magnificent interior containing an altar piece that is a copy of the Da Vinci painting of The Last Supper. Visitors can also marvel at the Millennium Tapestry, depicting the history of Gainsborough, and there will be displays on the work of Christian Aid and the role of women in society over the last 100 years.

ST THOMAS OF CANTERBURY (Cross Street) -- a welcoming, grade-two listed church built in 1866 with a lovely interior, a First World War memorial and an exhibition on ‘Tea And Textiles’.

UNITED REFORMED CHURCH (Gladstone Street) -- built in 1897 as a memorial to John Robinson, pastor of the Mayflower Pilgrims. Alongside a permanent Pilgrim exhibition, there will be dancing, an art exhibition and organ music. The church boasts an organ that is listed as an instrument of national heritage importance.

All Saints Church at Gainsborough.

ST PAUL’S, MORTON -- features ten rare and valuable windows, designed by the great Victorian artist Sir Edward Burne-Jones, and a distrinctive font and organ.