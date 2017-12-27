Charity calendar raises £890 for Babworth Rescue Kennels

A charity calendar created in honour of Babworth Rescue Kennels has raised £890.

The BARK calendars, priced at £10, were created by Christine Wilson, of CW Media Productions.

They feature pictures of various rescue pooches who are being looked after by the charity.

The funds raised will help re-tile the kennels, located in Retford, creating a nicer environment for the dogs.

Christine, pictured, presented Babworth Rescue Kennels owner Elaine Shaw with a cheque for the amount this month.

She said: “I am so pleased to have been able to raise some much-needed funds for such a worthwhile cause.”