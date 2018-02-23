Charity Bransby Horses is a ‘hidden gem’

An equine wealth charity has been named as a ‘hidden gem’ at an awards ceremony.

Bransby Horses is delighted to announce the charity has been awarded the Visit England ‘Hidden Gem’ 2017 Award for the East Midlands region.

Bransby Horses is an active equine welfare charity which was established in 1968 and is registered charity number 1075601.

This year it is celebrating its 50th anniversary.

The Visit England awards are designed to celebrate excellence within the visitor attraction sector by showcasing businesses and organisations in the quality scheme that go the extra mile to provide a high quality day out.

This is a tremendous achievement for Bransby Horses and another success for the charity during its 50th Anniversary year.

Just eight miles from Lincoln, Bransby Horses has a gift shop, café, play park and picnic area for visitors to enjoy.

There are more than 400 rescued horses, ponies, donkeys and mules for people of all ages to meet and learn about.

Bransby Horses is open seven days a week from 10am to 4pm. Admission is free but donations are gratefully received.

Bransby Horses would like to thank supporters for their continued support over the years, as without public donations and gifts in wills, the charity would not be able to continue working to rescue, rehabilitate and rehome equines in need.

For more information about Bransby Horses and the work the charity does visit www.bransbyhorses.co.uk.