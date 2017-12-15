Changes to bin collections over Christmas

Bin and box collections in North Lincolnshire will change from 18 December 2017 for four weeks over the Christmas period.

During the week commencing 18 December or 25 December 2017, you will receive an extra general waste collection (green or grey bin) instead of the garden waste (brown bin) collection.

During Christmas week, your bin and box collection days will change due to bank holidays. All bins, boxes and bag collections on week commencing Monday 25 December will move to the next day. For example, if your normal collection is on a Tuesday, your collections that week will move to Wednesday, Wednesday collections will move to Thursday and so on through to Friday collections that move to Saturday.

During the week commencing 1 January and 8 January, garden waste bins (brown bins) will not be collected. There will be no extra general waste collections during this time as the garden waste vehicles will be used to support general waste vehicles with the additional demand over Christmas. Brown bin collections will start again week commencing Monday 16 January.

Your collection calendar will show which days each of your bins and boxes will be collected. If you don’t have a collection calendar, you can check the dates online at www.northlincs.gov.uk/collectiondates, or call our Customer Contact Centre on 01724 297000.

Councillor Neil Poole, cabinet member for Investment, Assets and Employment said: “The festive season is almost upon us so, while many people are planning ahead, it is a good time to remind residents of changes to bin and box collections. Note the changes to your collections by checking your collection calendar or by visiting our website.

“Please reuse and recycle as much as you can over Christmas. For reuse ideas, have a look at our A to Z of Christmas Recycling at www.northlincs.gov.uk/christmasrecycling. For items that need recycling, have a look at the leaflet you will have recently received through the post about what items can and cannot go in your bins, boxes and bags. You can also check this on our website at www.northlincs.gov.uk/recycling.

“Our Household Recycling Centres will be open as usual during the festive season, apart from Christmas Day, Boxing Day and New Year’s Day. You can check opening times at www.northlincs.gov.uk/waste.”