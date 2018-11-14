Chance to meet Santa at the Retford Christmas lights switch on

The Retford Business Forum Christmas Market Team has finalised plans for this year’s Retford Christmas Market and Lights Switch On.

It will be held on Sunday, November 25, from 10am to 6pm, in and around the town square in Retford.

As well as the usual star guest, Santa, brought to you by Retford Lions, there will be an open-air Churches Together in Retford service, entertainment on the stage from local schools and children’s groups, with fireworks, Jo Jingles, Traxie Bear, Bassetlaw Bear and “Santa’s little helper” switching the lights on.

There will be many new attractions this year including a children’s Steampunk experience with traditional games in the Buttermarket.

The Pilgrims Fun Run, supporting Bassetlaw Hospice, withh gather at 9.15am for the judging of the best dressed ‘Pilgrims’.

The run is 5k and for booking and more information visit www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/the-pilgrim-fun-run-2018-tickets-47414075777.

Bassetlaw Museum will be open with lots of activities to entertain the children; the Grove St Methodist Church will have an even bigger Star Festival; and St Swithun’s Parish Church is holding its famous Christmas Tree Festival.

The Hub will be open so why not visit their Pilgrims Museum.

A ‘Passport’ collect-the-stamp trail will be promoted around eight locations with a free prize draw for completed entries.

This will be the fourth year that the Retford Business Forum (RBF) delivers the Christmas Market and Lights Switch-on, supported by North Notts BID, the Rotary Club of Retford, Retford Civic Society, Retford Lions, Bassetlaw District Council, TLS Ltd, Bassetlaw Christian Heritage and other local businesses and societies.

It is a community event run for the people of Retford and the surrounding villages, and visitors have been welcomed from all over Nottinghamshire, Lincolnshire and South Yorkshire.

The support of local businesses is vital to the success of the event and the team is always looking for sponsors – to make it bigger and better than ever – every year! We are now looking for sponsors for our 2019 event - whether you just want to give something back to the community or want to raise the visibility and awareness of your brand, please get in touch – we would be delighted to hear from you. Contact chair@retfordbusinessforum.org.uk