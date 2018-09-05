Chance to learn more about Worksop’s heritage

You will have chance to learn more about the history of Worksop, Retford and the surrounding areas as part of Heritage Open Days.

Worksop Priory Gatehouse is opening its doors on Saturday, September 8, from 10am to 3pm.

The church in Priorswell Road has recently had the chapel restored and there will also be activities and an art installation to see.

You will be able to learn more about First World War soldier, Sergeant William Henry Johnson, a Manton miner who won the Victoria Cross for bravery shown in the field on October 3, 1918, at a talk at Worksop Library on Thursday, September 13, from 2.30pm to 3.30pm.

Following the talk you will have the chance to explore the exhibition and which runs from September 12, to November 12.

The talk needs to be pre-booked and to book your place call 0115 8044373 or visit www.inspireculture.org.uk or www.eventbrite.com.

A free exhibition taking place at Creswell Crags in Whitwell which has an interactive timeline dating back 120,000 years.

The museum will be open from 10am to 5.30pm from now until Sunday, September 16.

You can also book a tour by calling 01909 720378 or visit www.creswell-crags.org.uk.

Bassetlaw Museum will have a ‘Votes for Women’ exhibition, guided tours of the building and children’s activities taking place on Saturday, September 8, from 10am to 6pm.

A vintage bus will also depart from the museum in Grove Street, Retford, on the hour for Trinity Hospital where visitors will be able to tour the almshouses building and the gardens and talks on the history of the building and the charity will be given throughout the day by members of staff.

And St Michael’s Church in Rectory Road, Retford will be opening its doors from 1oam to 4pm on Saturday, September 8.

The annual Nottinghamshire Historic Churches Trust ‘Ride and Stride’ will be visiting the church during the day and you will also have the chacne to see the stained glass windows..

For more events taking place around the area visit www.heritageopendays.org.uk.