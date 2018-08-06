Chance to help with heritage project in Worksop

Bassetlaw District Council is looking for volunteers to be part of its ground breaking heritage project over the next four years.

Thanks to £1.2million of Heritage Lottery Funding, which will be boosted to a total of £2.3M with further investment from the council and the private sector, some of Worksop’s most iconic and historical buildings on Bridge Street will be brought back to their former glory.

You can be part of the project through a number of volunteer roles that include collecting oral history, gathering new historical evidence of the town centre or helping with events and exhibitions.

Events are being organised as part of the project that will run until 2022. The first of these is a free Family Storytelling Day at Mr Straw’s House on Wednesday, August 15, between 11.30am and 3pm.

In partnership with the National Trust, professional storyteller Alistair Littlewood will be telling captivating tales of Worksop’s folklore and Nottinghamshire’s heritage in the Orchard. More details can be found in the events section of www.bassetlaw.gov.uk.

To volunteer call Jane Harrison on 01909 533 533 or email jane.harrison@bassetlaw.gov.uk.