Chance to find out more about Gainsborough born author

Gainsborough Heritage Centre is hosting an evening talk and an opportunity to get to know Gainsborough’s author, Margaret Dickinson, on Saturday, August 18.

Margaret will be explaining the stories behind her books and how she creates her ideas and researches for her novels.

If you missed Margaret the last time she visited in 2014 now is your chance find out more about her.

The talk will be hosted at Weston Rooms in Hickman Street, Gainsborough at 7.30pm with doors opening at 7pm.

Margaret was born in Gainsborough however, she moved to the coast when she was seven-years-old and this began her love for the sea and the Lincolnshire landscape.

She started writing short stories when she was aged just 14, with the hope of seeing her work published.

However, this did not happen until 1968 when she penned her first novel.

And since 1994 she has written a book a year.

Her famous books include Plough the Furrow, Sow the Seas and Reap the Harvest and more recently, Daughters of Courage, The Buffer Girls, Red Sky in the Morning, Suffragette Girl and The Poppy Girls.

Please contact or drop in to the Heritage Centre to book or for further details visit www.gainsboroughheritage.co.uk, email chairman@gainsboroughheritage.com or call 01427 610526.