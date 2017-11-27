Ceremony to mark start of work on Gainsborough’s new Travelodge

After years in the making, building work is finally getting underway on the construction of a new Travelodge in Gainsborough.

And a special ceremony will take place on Wednesday, November 29, to celebrate the work officially getting underway.

The event marks the start of work on what is a major physical and economic regeneration of this part of the town centre.

The new Travelodge hotel is being built on the former Sun Inn site. The disused buildings which have been an eyesore on the site for many years were demolished earlier in the summer and the site cleared.

Dransfield Properties and West Lindsey District Council are working in partnership to transform the Market Street, Market Place, Church Street and North Street area of the town and the new 56 room Travelodge Hotel and Ponti’s Italian Kitchen restaurant is a key ingredient of the plans.

This phase of the work will deliver the new hotel as well as a Ponti’s Italian Kitchen restaurant on the ground floor including an attractive alfresco dining area and water feature inspired by Paley Park in New York.

The building work will take just under 12 months to complete with the new hotel and restaurant scheduled to open before Christmas 2018.

The stunning Edwardian style building will have entrances from Market Street and the Roseway Car Park.

The development has been designed by the same team of architects who worked on the Marshalls Yard project – the successful town centre scheme is celebrating its 10th anniversary this year.

Mark Dransfield, Managing Director for Dransfield Properties Ltd, said: “It is fitting that we are starting work on this latest phase of our company’s investment in Gainsborough in the year that we celebrate the 10th anniversary of Marshall’s Yard.

“We have seen some really big and positive changes in Gainsborough over the last decade and our company is very proud to be part of the town and to be working with the local authority on this further investment in the town.

“The new development will be delivered to the same high standards as Marshall’s Yard by the same development and design team, our further commitment to the town certainly shows the confidence for growth and expansion that exists in Gainsborough.”

The wider regeneration scheme also includes ajoint venture partnership to refurbish town centre shops with new traditional shop fronts, creating an Independent Quarter in the town and improvements to the Roseway Car Park creating 30 additional town centre car parking spaces and an attractive and welcoming arrival point for visitors.