Celebrate Gainsborough’s history during the Heritage Open Days

You will have chance to learn more about the history of Gainsborough and the surrounding areas as part of Heritage Open Days.

Gainsborough Heritage Centre is open for free access over the next two weekends.

The centre in North Street is currently commemorating Gainsborough Anniversaries and The World Stage with a focus on the English Civil War, and the Battle of Gainsborough fought 375 years ago.

The exhibition includes memorabilia, costumes and battle armor courtesy of the English Civil War Society, and it explores connections between Gainsborough and Henry VIII’s marriage to Katherine Parr as well as Captain Cook’s first voyage of discovery.

And find out more about characters such as Sir Charles Cavendish, killed at the Battle of Gainsborough, who had a road named in his memory called Cavendish Drive, Lea.

The centre is open on Saturday, September 8, from 10am to 4pm and Sunday, September 9, 11am to 4pm.

There will be guided tours at The Old Nick in Spring Gardens.

It will be open from 11am to 3pm on both weekends.

Gainsborough United Reformed Church in Chruch Street is opening its doors on Saturday, September 8, from 10am to 4pm.

The church dates from 1897 with strong links to John Robinson, Pastor to the Mayflower Pilgrims.

You will be able to discover the history of Quakerism in Lincolnshire at the Gainsborough Quaker Meeting House in Market Street, Gainsborough. It will be open from 10am to 4pm on Saturday, September 15.

You can take a guided walk around Kirton Lindsey to follow in the footsteps of Dr C F George, a pioneer in early photography.

Meet outside the Town Hall in High Steet, Kirton Lindsey. Tours take place from 2pm to 4pm and lasts about one and a half to two hours.

Booking is essential and to book your place 01652 648435 or email m.hollingsworth205@btinternet.com.

There’s the chance to see 10 windows designed by Victorian artist Sir Edward Burne-Jones at St Paul’s Church in Front Street, Morton from 10am to 4pm on Saturday, September 8, and Sunday, September 16.

And you can learn more about pumping machinery including a Ruston and Hornsby 8HRC diesel engine and a Marshall tandem compound steam engine at Owston Ferry Pumping Station in South Street, Owston Ferry, from 11am to 4pm on Sunday, September 16.