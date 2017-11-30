CCTV thieves caught at the scene in Harworth

Two men who stole CCTV cameras from a Harworth building site were found by police sitting in a parked car nearby, a court heard.

An officer approached Christopher Hodges and Craig Read as they sat in the car on Blyth Road, at 8.30pm, on November 14.

Prosecutor Robert Carr said: “They said they had stopped to make a phone call and gave him permission to search the car.

“He saw two CCTV cameras in the back seat which were identified by a member of the company who had installed them.”

Mr Carr said the cameras were undamaged, but would have to be reinstalled.

In interview, Hodges made no comment, while Reed said he had found them on a building site in the Bawtry area.

Hodges, 37, Kenyon Close, Thorne, and Reed, 32, of Pashley Road, Thorne, admitted theft when they appeared at Mansfield Magistrates Court, on Thursday.

Hodges was last before the court in July 2017 for a matter of domestic violence. Reed’s last offence was in 2007.

Probation officer Sarah Alderton said Hodges was on a community order, imposed on July 11, for two counts of domestic violence, but the order “hasn’t been going well.”

“He tells the probation service that at times he has back problems and has been unable to leave his home,” she said.

“His probation manager feels that if he is fit enough to commit an offence, he is fit enough to attend a probation appointment.

“He feels Hodges is not taking the order seriously. He recommends custody.”

David Lake, mitigating, said Hodges was “not someone who is heavily convicted” and asked the court to impose a suspended sentence.

District judge Andrew Meachin gave Reed a 12 month community order with 150 hours of unpaid work, and ordered him to pay £100 compensation, with an £85 victim surcharge, and £85 court costs.

He revoked Hodges’ last order, and gave him an eight week sentence, suspended for 12 months, with 20 days of a rehabilitation activity order to deal with his domestic violence offending.

He also gave Hodges four weeks in prison, to run concurrently, also suspended, for the theft.

Hodges must also pay £100 compensation, and a £115 victim surcharge, and £85 court costs.