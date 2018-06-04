CCTV APPEAL: Hunt to find man who stole almost £80 of petrol in Gainsborough

Police have issued a picture of man and his car after almost £80 of fuel was stolen from a Gainsborough filling station.

On 30 May, a white male, approximately 6ft, described as wearing a blue jacket, light blue jeans, and described as having short dark hair took £79.95 worth of petrol, from Morrison’s filling station on Heapham Road South.

Lincolnshire Police want to speak to the owner of this car after almost �80 of fuel was stolen from Morrison's filling station

A spokesman for Lincolshire Police said: “We are appealing for information that will help us identify the man in this image as we believe he can help us with an investigation into a theft of fuel.

“We are also appealing to anyone who knows or has seen the vehicle in this picture to get in touch.”

Anyone with information, or who recognises the man or vehicle in the picture, is asked to email the force.control@lincs.pnn.police.uk putting the incident number 141 of 30 May in the subject box or by calling the non-emergency number 101, quoting the same number.