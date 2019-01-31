Caring Eesha raises more than £500 for hospice

A nine-year-old girl, who was inspired by a fundraiser in her class, has donated £531 to Rainbows Hospice for Children and Young People.

Eesha Verma, of Ravenshead, has foregone gifts at her eighth and ninth birthday parties instead asking for donations to the hospice - which supports children and young people with life-limiting illnesses, including those from Nottinghamshire.

Eesha carried out the act of kindness after her classmate at Nottingham Girls High School, Nancy Fox (nine), also gave up birthday gifts in lieu of donations.

Her parents, Ruby and Umesh, were full of pride, not just for Eesha but also her sister Priya, 12, who along with Eesha, donated gifts to people sleeping rough on the streets of Nottingham.

Ruby said: “The girls are both just so kind and caring and we are so, so proud.

“When Eesha said she wanted to give up presents, I explained what Rainbows was about and she said it would be nice to make other children smile and be happy.”

Earlier this month, Eesha visited Rainbows to hand over her donation and meet some of the staff.

Jess Dixon, community fundraiser at Rainbows, said: “I would like to thank Eesha on behalf of all of the children, young people and families who use Rainbows.

“For a child to give up their birthday presents, so those less fortunate can benefit, is an incredible act of kindness and we are extremely grateful.

“Eesha has certainly helped to put a smile on a lot of faces and without the support of our fundraisers, we wouldn’t be able to provide the care we do.”