Care centre to remain in special measures after an unannounced inspection

A care home in Hemswell Cliff has remained in special measures after failing to make the required improvements after an unannounced inspection.

Blenheim Care Centres is a nursing and residential care home for up to 80 people located near Gainsborough.

The home is in two buildings, Blenheim House and Blenheim Lodge and caters for people aged 18 and over, and who have physical disabilities and/or neurological conditions.

After an inspection by the Care Quality Commission (CQC) in February 17, the centre was placed into special measures.

Another unannounced inspection was carried out earlier this year, and even though the inspectors found some improvements had been made, for example, the management of medicines had improved and people’s medicines were now ordered, stored and administered safely and accurate records were kept, other areas had not improved and the overall rating for this home remained inadequate and the home has remained in special measures.

The report said: “Homes in special measures will be kept under review and, if we have not taken immediate action to propose to cancel the provider’s registration of the home, will be inspected again within six months.

“The expectation is that providers found to have been providing inadequate care should have made significant improvements within this timeframe.

“If not enough improvement is made within this timeframe so that there is still a rating of inadequate for any key question or overall, we will take action in line with our enforcement procedures to begin the process of preventing the provider from operating this home.

“This will lead to cancelling their registration or to varying the terms of their registration within six months if they do not improve.

“This home will continue to be kept under review and, if needed, could be escalated to urgent enforcement action.”

Blenheim Care Centres was contacted but unfortunately no one was available for comment before the Standard went to press.