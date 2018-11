The has been a fire in Gainsborough which has damaged the lower wheel arches of a car.

Lincs Fire & Rescue‏ attended the fire last night, Monday, November 12, at 10,16pm on Ropery Road.

A Fire & Rescue‏ spokesman said: "Gainsborough FRS attended a report of a fire on Ropery Road in Gainsborough. There was light damage by the fire to lower wheel arches of car. Extinguished using one hose reel."