Car destroyed in Gainsborough blaze

A car was left severely damaged by fire in Gainsborough.

Firefighters from the area attended the blaze on Ruskin Street in the early hours of Tuesday, September 11, at around 4.17am.

The service extinguished the fire using breathing apparatus and a hose reel.

The cause of the fire is not known. The service reported ‘severe damage by fire to 100 per cent of the vehicle.”

