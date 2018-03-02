Car crumples into Gainsborough garage

A driver has been hospitalised after he crashed into a garage in Gainsborough.

The crash happened at around 9am, today Friday March 2 on Heapham Road with bad weather forcing a car off the road and it crashed into Cox’s Garage next door to Head Masters Hair Salon.

The front end of the vehicle folded up with both front wheels missing.

A spokesman for Lincolnshire Police said: “A silver Ford Fiesta is involved which left the road has hit some bollards and come to rest after hitting a building causing substantial damage.

“The driver, a man, has been taken to hospital but is not seriously injured.”