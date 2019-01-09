Cancer patients in Gainsborough get funding boost

Cancer services for patients in Gainsborough and the rest of Lincolnshire have been boosted by the award of £194,000 extra funding to a health organisation.

NHS Lincolnshire West Clinical Commissioning Group (CCG) has secured the money from the Macmillan Cancer Support charity as part of plans to transform the quality of care and help for patients.

It will enable the group to build on the success of its Macmillan Living With Cancer programme and continue its work for a further two years.

“This money will help us to provide better access to information, advice and support, as well as identify gaps in service,” said Kathie McPeake, Macmillan cancer development manager at Lincolnshire West CCG.

“Our approach to cancer care through the programme has been seen to be effective by Macmillan, who have been kind enough to continue their funding to ensure we can put in place everything we have been building up to over the last three years.

“This will include implementing our full Living With Cancer strategy and rolling out a recovery package across the county.

“We will use this funding to work right across the system to ensure that everything is fully joined up and that people experience seamless care throughout their cancer experience.

“We want to fully integrate the Macmillan Living With Cancer programme with neighbourhood teams and ensure that communication between people with cancer and all the services available is better.”

The recovery package consists of four elements. Two of these, holistic needs assessment and a treatment summary, take place in hospital, while the other two, health and wellbeing opportunities and a care review, take place once the patient has returned home.

Four posts have been created to roll out this package, while the process to recruit Macmillan GPs in the county continues.

The CCG’s programme will also aim to improve the psychological and emotional support for cancer patients.

Ruth Willis, Macmillan partnership manager for Lincolnshire, said: “The programme is already having a positive impact on cancer services, and we want to ensure this important work continues.”